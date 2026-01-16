DT
Home / India / EC extends schedule for special revision of electoral rolls in 5 states, UTs till January 19

EC extends schedule for special revision of electoral rolls in 5 states, UTs till January 19

The ECI extends the schedule for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Puducherry and West Bengal

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:28 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
The ECI said the revised schedule has been decided after considering requests from the respective CEOs and other relevant factors. File Photo
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Puducherry and West Bengal till January 19.

With this extension, electors can file claims and objections till January 19. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of these states and Union Territories, the ECI said the revised schedule has been decided after considering requests from the respective CEOs and other relevant factors.

The Commission has also directed the CEOs to ensure wide publicity of the extended deadline for filing claims and objections.

