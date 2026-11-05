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Home / India / ECI work allocation row: IT head Seema Khanna brought back under Deputy Election Commissioner

ECI work allocation row: IT head Seema Khanna brought back under Deputy Election Commissioner

Fresh order restores earlier reporting structure after July 28 reshuffle triggered objections from two Election Commissioners

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:55 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The July order had evoked objections from both Election Commissioners, who questioned the manner in which responsibilities had been reassigned. Representative image/File
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Weeks after a row over work allocation within the Election Commission of India (ECI), which prompted Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to flag the issue to the Cabinet Secretary, the poll body has issued a fresh work allocation order dated November 4, bringing IT head Seema Khanna back under the Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC).

The latest work allocation order assumes significance as it formalises the distribution of administrative, IT and grievance-related responsibilities within the commission following the dispute over the July 28 order.

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The July order had evoked objections from both Election Commissioners, who questioned the manner in which responsibilities had been reassigned.

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They had written separate letters to the Cabinet Secretary on July 29, flagging concerns over the distribution of work, the work roster and the process through which the order was issued.

The controversy had arisen over the reallocation of Information Technology (IT) and Grievances/Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) responsibilities.

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Under the original arrangement, before July 28, these portfolios were handled by Deputy Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, with Director General (IT) Seema Khanna reporting to him.

As per the fresh November 4 order, Khanna is back under the reporting structure of the DEC.

The revision restores the earlier administrative arrangement, under which IT-related responsibilities were routed through the DEC-level hierarchy.

The July 28 work allocation order had transferred responsibilities relating to IT and PGRS from Deputy Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar to DG (IT) Seema Khanna.

It had effectively removed the DEC-level reporting channel for these responsibilities, allowing Khanna to report directly to the Election Commission on the matters assigned to her.

The move had triggered controversy over the administrative reporting structure and the allocation of responsibilities within the poll panel.

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