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Home / India / ECINET was designed to centralise all deletions, additions from BJP headquarters: Congress

ECINET was designed to centralise all deletions, additions from BJP headquarters: Congress

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New Delhi, Updated At : 11:55 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh during a press conference in New Delhi. TRibune file
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The Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP over the alleged “flaws” in the ECINET application, saying it is becoming abundantly clear that it was designed to centralise all deletions and additions from the ruling party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X the screenshot of a media report which quoted a security researcher as saying that he warned the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the country’s cyber-security agency, CERT-In, about flaws in the Commission’s voter-services website and its ECINET app in July.

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In his post on X, Ramesh said, “A leading daily reports this morning that on July 8, 2026 a security researcher had brought several flaws in ECINET to the attention of the Election Commission. But acknowledgement of one of his several concerns came only on October 6, 2026 when the ECI was under all-round fire and attack.”

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“It is becoming abundantly clear that ECINET was designed to centralise all deletions/additions from BJP HQs in New Delhi,” Ramesh alleged.

“Incidentally this researcher is the same young man who had completely exposed the CBSE’s IT system a few months back that had, among other things, sealed the fate of Mantri Pradhan. It is now the turn of Pradhan Mantri,” the Congress leader said.

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Ramesh’s remarks come amid the raging row after The Indian Express reported that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders mostly related to the Special Intensive Revision process.

Under fire over red flags raised by two of its commissioners, the EC has asserted that differing views and observations are a part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

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