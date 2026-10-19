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Home / India / Eco-friendly Durga Puja pandal made of 1 lakh plants draws crowds in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Eco-friendly Durga Puja pandal made of 1 lakh plants draws crowds in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

The outer structure of the pandal has been designed in the shape of Lord Jagannath's face, made using 40,000 small pieces of bamboo

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 03:55 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Devotees visiting the pandal have expressed appreciation for its nature-themed decorations and the committee's message of environmental conservation. Credit: jh__yash_69/Instagram
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Thousands of devotees are thronging a Durga Puja pandal in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, where the theme of environmental conservation has been brought to life using one lakh plants.

Set up by the Dhansar Durga Puja Committee in Dhansar, the pandal houses Goddess Durga amid thousands of plants and trees, creating a forest-like ambience.

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The outer structure of the pandal has been designed in the shape of Lord Jagannath's face, made using 40,000 small pieces of bamboo.

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"This time, we decided to choose a theme that conveys a special message to society. Dhanbad is known as the coal capital, and exploitation of nature has contributed to pollution in the region. In such a situation, it is necessary to raise awareness about environmental conservation," Amit Singh, vice-president of the puja committee, said.

"That is why we decided to build the pandal around the theme of environmental conservation. We have spent over Rs 17 lakh on the structure, and one lakh plants have been used," he added.

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Singh said the pandal has been designed in three layers to convey the importance of protecting nature.

"The first layer highlights the need for environmental protection. It also depicts the underground fire in Jharia and the Sanatan message of preserving nature," he said.

The second layer features an artificial banyan tree representing Vaan Devi, or the goddess of forests.

The installation seeks to depict the deity emerging from the soil and the roots of the tree, Singh said.

In the third layer, Goddess Durga and other deities are depicted amid tree leaves.

A Tulsi plant has been placed directly in front of the idol of Goddess Durga to highlight the significance of the sacred plant in Sanatan traditions, he added.

Devotees visiting the pandal have expressed appreciation for its nature-themed decorations and the committee's message of environmental conservation.

Committee president Vinod Singh said the pandal seeks to highlight both religious faith and social responsibility.

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