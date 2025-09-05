DT
Home / India / Economic offender deported from Dubai, handed over to Gujarat Police

Economic offender deported from Dubai, handed over to Gujarat Police

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:01 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with the Gujarat Police, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully facilitated the return of fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain from the United Arab Emirates, officials said on Friday.

Jain, who is wanted by the Gujarat Police in connection with cases of tax evasion, illegal gambling, and money laundering, was deported from the UAE and handed over to Gujarat Police authorities upon arrival at Ahmedabad International Airport.

Acting on a request from the Gujarat Police, the CBI had secured the publication of a Red Notice against Jain through INTERPOL in August 2023.

