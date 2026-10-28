DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / EC’s reply sought on fresh plea attributing Form 6 changes to SC

EC’s reply sought on fresh plea attributing Form 6 changes to SC

The petition was filed by TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Under the guidelines, officers who have completed three years in a district during the last four years, or would complete the prescribed tenure by the specified cut-off date, must be transferred out of the district.
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10 days to petitioners to file their rejoinders to the Election Commission’s affidavit defending the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also asked the Election Commission to respond to a fresh plea by TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen alleging that changes were made to Form 6 during the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar without the top court’s approval.

Advertisement

While hearing petitions seeking to halt the SIR and restrain Gyanesh Kumar from functioning as the CEC, the Bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, took note of submissions of senior advocate and MP Maneka Guruswamy, representing Sen, that the EC wrongly claimed that the changes in Form 6 were approved by the top court. The poll panel had on Monday asserted that the SIR exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the commission—CEC Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Advertisement

The Bench asked senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing lead petitioner Rakesh Kumar Singh, to file a rejoinder to the poll panel’s reply affidavit in 10 days.

In the eye of the storm over alleged large-scale irregularities and deletion of 13 crore voters during the SIR of electoral rolls, the Election Commission had on Monday unanimously denied before the Supreme Court any wrongdoing in its decisions.

Advertisement

Refuting the petitioners’ allegations, the poll panel submitted that all three orders concerning the SIR—dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026—were unanimous and that it never released or authorised the release of any internal note or file to the media.

In an affidavit filed in response to petitions filed by one Rakesh Kumar Singh seeking suspension of the SIR exercise pending final adjudication of the issue by the top court and restraining Gyanesh Kumar from functioning as CEC, the commission said the petition as not maintainable as it was solely based on news reports.

The poll panel asserted that contrary to various claims, Form 6 has not been amended by it as it could only be amended by the Centre. However, it acknowledged that the manner in which the declaration was displayed on the online application platform could give the impression that Form 6 had been amended.

To address the issue, from October 21, 2026, the online application process would be divided into two separate components: Form 6 and the SIR declaration, in line with the procedure followed for physical applications, it said.

The declaration was introduced to facilitate the mapping of applicants with earlier electoral rolls and that the changes did not amount to an amendment of the statutory form, it clarified.

The Supreme Court earlier said that it did not adjudicate upon the new Form 6 while hearing cases related to the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, which was upheld by it on May 27.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts