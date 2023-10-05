ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 4

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh after questioning him for over 10 hours at his Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Arrest illegal: Kejri Kejriwal says the arrest is illegal and the move is a sign of Modi’s nervousness. He predicted more arrests from the Opposition camp ahead of the polls.

The ED had mentioned Sanjay Singh’s name in its chargesheet. The probe agency said Dinesh Arora, a middleman, had stated that he had met Sanjay Singh at a party in his restaurant.

The arrest triggered a barrage of political reactions across party lines with Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal terming the arrest “illegal” and the BJP saying the “real culprit” was Kejriwal. The Congress walked the proverbial tightrope in hitting out at the BJP for “misuse” of agencies while not condoning Sanjay Singh.

After his arrest, Sanjay Singh emerged from his home, waving at a crowd of supporters who clashed with the police as the AAP leader was taken into custody by the probe agency. Before leaving his residence, Sanjay Singh was seen touching his mother’s feet. Sanjay Singh is the third AAP leader to be arrested. His colleagues, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, are in jail in separate cases. Sisodia was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case. The ED searched the premises of others close to the AAP MP. Just before his arrest, Sanjay Singh released a video message for AAP workers saying, “I have been constantly speaking about PM Narendra Modi, Gautam Adani and their corruption. I have submitted several complaints against Adani’s corruption to the ED. No action was taken. However, today, the ED suddenly raided my house. They found nothing, despite that they are arresting me”.

He called himself a “soldier” of AAP, adding that “I would like to convey to the PM that he is losing the 2024 elections badly.”

Kejriwal said the arrest was “illegal” and the move was a sign of Modi’s nervousness. He predicted more arrests from the Opposition camp ahead of the polls.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi took to X and said, “The BJP’s fear of losing to INDIA is clearly visible.” NCP’s Sharad Pawar said, “It is a clear case of vindictive action, indirectly against Kejriwal.”

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “The Congress doesn’t support irregularities and action should be taken against those found guilty in the liquor policy case. However, investigative agencies can’t be used to fulfil political agendas.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Sanjay Singh’s arrest shows that the ‘flames’ will not remain only on Sanjay Singh, Sisodia or Jain. Kejriwal seems to be their kingpin and the ‘flames’ will reach him.”

