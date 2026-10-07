ED arrests suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission chairman Sahukar, member

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and member B V Geetha as part of a money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the conduct of certain exams, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the two were taken into custody on October 6 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The ED’s case stems from multiple FIRs registered by the state police to probe alleged irregularities in the exam conducted by the KPSC to hire 400 veterinary officers.

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The Central agency earlier arrested former Karnataka PSC Controller of Exams and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and alleged middleman Basavaraj Kannale as part of this probe.

It is alleged by the ED that some middlemen called the candidates, including the complainant, and demanded bribes ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh per candidate for selection.

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Additionally, the agency is looking into allegations of paper leak, OMR answer sheet tampering and facilitation in the final selection of the relatives of KPSC officials, ED officials had earlier said.