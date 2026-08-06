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Home / India / ED attaches Rs 1K-cr assets in PACL case

ED attaches Rs 1K-cr assets in PACL case

Thousands of investors duped of Rs 48,000 cr

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:28 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 45 immovable properties, worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore, belonging to three real estate entities located in and around Delhi in connection with its ongoing probe into an alleged large-scale fraud involving a collective investment scheme operated by the PACL and its related entities.

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The properties attached belong to Worldwide Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Worldwide Housing Project Pvt Ltd and Worldwide Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, having a current market value of Rs 999.66 crore and located at Rani Khera, Ghewra and Hira Kudna, Delhi, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

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The probe relates to a collective investment scheme whereby the PACL, led by Nirmal Singh Bhangoo (now deceased), and related entities allegedly deceitfully mobilised over Rs 48,000 crore from tens of thousands of investors under the guise of sale and development of agricultural land.

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Investors were reportedly induced to invest and were allegedly made to sign misleading documents such as agreements, powers of attorney and other instruments. In most cases, land was never delivered.

The ED had initiated the investigation in the matter based on FIR registered by the CBI under Sections 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Subsequently, the CBI had filed a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet against 33 accused for their role in running an illegal investment scheme.

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