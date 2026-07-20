ED attaches 389 properties worth Rs 240 crore in commercial project fraud case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 389 immovable properties worth Rs 240 crore, with a current market value of more than Rs 700 crore, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering case involving M/s Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (BIIPL), M/s Grand Venezia Commercial Towers Pvt. Ltd. (GVCTPL), Satinder Singh Bhasin & others.

Advertisement

The attached assets include five immovable properties in Goa worth Rs 37 crore, held in the names of M/s India Oceanworld Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Goa Connect Properties Pvt. Ltd., and 384 commercial units/shops in Grand Venice Mall, Greater Noida, valued at Rs 203 crore, which were allegedly diverted to M/s Grand Express Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisement

The ED initiated its investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police against BIIPL, GVCTPL, Satinder Singh Bhasin and others under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Advertisement

According to the ED, Satinder Singh Bhasin, Director of BIIPL and GVCTPL, launched the Grand Venezia Commercial Complex project at Surajpur, Greater Noida, and induced investors to purchase commercial units by promising assured returns and timely possession. After collecting substantial investments, the accused allegedly neither handed over possession of the units nor refunded the money, causing wrongful losses to hundreds of investors.

Earlier in the case, the ED conducted searches under Section 17 of the PMLA in April 2025 at the residential and business premises of BIIPL, GVCTPL, Bhasin and other associated persons. During the searches, officials seized incriminating documents, digital devices and Rs 36 lakh in cash, besides freezing a bank account of BIIPL. In June 2025, the agency had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 27 crore in the same case.

Advertisement

Bhasin was arrested by the ED in May 2026 under the provisions of the PMLA and is currently in judicial custody.

The investigation further revealed that customer advances collected in the bank accounts of BIIPL and GVCTPL were allegedly routed through related Bhasin Group entities, including M/s Niche Builders & Contractors Pvt. Ltd., to conceal the money trail before being used to acquire high-value real estate in Goa. These properties were purchased in the names of M/s India Oceanworld Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Goa Connect Properties Pvt. Ltd., entities projected as independent but allegedly beneficially controlled by Bhasin.

The ED also alleged that 384 commercial units in Grand Venice Mall were reportedly diverted to another Bhasin Group entity, M/s Grand Express Developers Pvt. Ltd., through sham transactions and forged, back-dated agreements to place the assets beyond the reach of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).