ED attaches Azam Khan’s Mohd Ali Jauhar University

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached land and buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur, which was founded by Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Mohammad Azam Khan, who is also the honorary Chancellor of the university and is currently jailed.

The attachment was done in connection with a money laundering case against the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, Azam Khan and others.

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The district valuation officer, who is an independent valuer, in his report dated November 10, 2023, had assessed the cost of construction of 59 buildings on the university campus at Rs 494.46 crore. The land of the university, acquired through 114 sale deeds, was valued at Rs 4.63 crore.

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In all, only Rs 72.63 crore of the cost of the campus is explained from legitimate sources, the ED probe found.

Investigation revealed that the balance, Rs 426.46 crore, is the proceeds of crime, which was generated by illegitimate means.

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The office-bearers of the Trust could not substantiate the source of this amount of Rs 426.46 crore. Therefore, the land and buildings of the university, having a current market value of Rs 1,170 crore were provisionally attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of 26 FIRs registered at the Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur, under Section 384 of the IPC and other sections, alleging that agricultural land of farmers was forcibly taken over for the university.

Further, as per the inquiry report of the Rampur district administration, 45 plots of enemy property measuring around 34 acres at Singhankhera village were also reportedly illegally occupied by Azam Khan for the university, even after the lease of this land to the Trust had been cancelled by the custodian. The possession of this land has been taken back by the custodian of enemy property, Union Home Ministry.

During the investigation, ED found that funds meant for public works were allegedly diverted to the university, government works were reportedly executed on its private campus and funds from contractors who had been allotted government contracts were reportedly routed back to the Trust as donations.

The ED has also taken up 28 other FIRs registered by the Rampur police against Azam Khan and others. These FIRs and chargesheets allege that, during 2016, the houses of several families in Rampur city, many of them tenants of waqf property, were demolished by a mob allegedly led by the then Circle Officer and others on the instructions of Azam Khan.

Investigation has revealed that contractors, mostly based in Rampur, reportedly diverted funds and construction material from the government contracts to the university. The managing director of one such company, which received PWD contracts worth Rs 186 crore, reportedly admitted that 30 to 40 per cent of the contract value was used to buy construction material for the university.

Further, the Income Tax Department has revoked the registration of the Trust under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.