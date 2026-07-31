ED attaches properties worth Rs 782 crore of Raheja Developers in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO), attaching immovable properties belonging to Raheja Developers Ltd under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with a current market value of approximately Rs 782.36 crore.

Advertisement

The enforcement agency is conducting probe against the builder, its Director Navin M Raheja, and other associated persons.

Advertisement

The case stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on the basis of complaints filed by numerous homebuyers, who were allegedly defrauded.

Advertisement

During the course of investigation, it has been revealed that the firm collected funds amounting to approximately Rs 2,425.99 crore from around 4,600 homebuyers in connection with various real estate projects launched under the pretext of providing residential units.

The agency had previously attached properties having an estimated market value of Rs 1,113.81 crore.

Advertisement

With the latest action, the agency had provisionally properties valued at approximately Rs 2,399.65 crore in the case.

According to the agency, evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that substantial portions of the money collected from homebuyers were allegedly diverted and used for purposes other than completing the projects for which the funds were raised.

ED has described the case as involving a “large-scale diversion of funds”.

Under anti-money laundering laws, if investigators believe assets have been acquired using proceeds of crime, they can provisionally attach those assets to prevent them from being sold, transferred or concealed during the investigation.