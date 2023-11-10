ED attaches Rs 24.95 crore worth properties of Hero MotoCorp’s Pawan Kant Munjal

New Delhi, November 10
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it had attached assets worth Rs 24.95 crore of Hero MotoCorp executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal as part of a money-laundering investigation against him.
Three immovable properties of Munjal located in Delhi have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the central agency said in a statement.
Munjal, it said, is the CMD and Chairman of Hero MotoCorp Ltd and the assets are worth about Rs 24.95 crore.
The ED had carried out raids against Munjal and his companies in August after filing a PMLA case against him that was filed after taking cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence charge sheet that accused him of taking foreign exchange/currency out of India illegally.
"The prosecution complaint alleges that foreign currency/foreign exchange equivalent to Rs 54 crore was illegally taken out of India," the ED said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab govt versus governor: ‘You are playing with fire’, Supreme Court tells governor
‘What your government is doing in Punjab is also defeating t...
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue; focus on expanding strategic ties, West Asia situation
The India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue ...
Crop residue-burning in Punjab and other states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court
Was hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollut...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...