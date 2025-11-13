The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 61.20 crore belonging to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Chhattisgarh liquor scam.

Advertisement

The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of 364 residential plots and agricultural lands worth Rs 59.96 crore, and movable properties in the form of bank balances and fixed deposits worth Rs 1.24 crore.

Advertisement

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the ACB/EOW, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, under various sections of the IPC, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, regarding the liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

The police investigation revealed that the Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in a massive loss to the State Exchequer and enriched the beneficiaries with more than Rs 2,500 crore of Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated by the commission of scheduled offenses.

The investigation conducted under PMLA revealed that Chaitanya Baghel was positioned at the apex of the liquor syndicate.

Advertisement

His position as the then chief minister’s son made him the controller and ultimate authority of the liquor syndicate, ED sources said.

He was responsible for maintaining the "hisab" (accounts) of all illicit funds collected by the syndicate, they added.

All major decisions relating to the collection, channelization, and distribution of such funds (POC) were taken under his direction.

The ED investigation further established that he was a recipient of POC, which he layered through his real estate business and projected as untainted assets.

Chaitanya Baghel utilized POC generated from the liquor scam for the development of his real estate project “Vitthal Green” under his proprietorship concern, M/s Baghel Developers.

Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED on July 18 and is presently in judicial custody.

Earlier in this case, Anil Tuteja (Ex-IAS), Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, Arun Pati Tripathi (ITS), and Kawasi Lakhma (MLA and the then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh) were arrested by the ED.

It is pertinent to mention that the present attachment of Rs 61.20 crore is in continuation of earlier attachments of immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 215 crore.