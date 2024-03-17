ED attack: Shahjahan’s brother among three arrested by CBI

PTI

New Delhi, March 16

The CBI on Saturday arrested three people, including the brother of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, for being allegedly involved in the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate team at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, officials said.

Sheikh Alomgir, who is Shahjahan Sheikh’s brother, Mafujar Molla, the president of the TMC’s student wing in Sandeshkhali, and Sirajul Molla, a local, would be produced before a local court on Sunday.

The agency took into custody Sheikh’s brother and two others during their questioning. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over three FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

After detailed examination, and according to technical evidence collected, they were arrested by the CBI today, the officials said.

With these arrests, the number of people nabbed by the CBI in the case has increased to 14.

The agency suspects that these people were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5 and instigated a crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, they said.

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after a mob attacked the ED team that went to search his house in an alleged ration distribution scam.

The state CID took over the investigation into the allegations against him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Enforcement Directorate #West Bengal