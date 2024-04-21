ED conducts multi-city raids in forex case

New Delhi, April 20
The ED conducted raids under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at various locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi on April 18.
The search was conducted as part of an ongoing probe in the case of illegal online forex trading through the OctaFx trading platform, the ED said on Saturday. During searches, bank funds to the tune of Rs 2.7 crore have been frozen and various incriminating documents, digital devices have been found and seized. The search operations unveiled a network of chartered accountants and professionals who gave fake certificates of remittances and facilitated bank accounts/companies for layering of such funds.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused