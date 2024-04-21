ED conducts multi-city raids in forex case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

The ED conducted raids under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at various locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi on April 18.

The search was conducted as part of an ongoing probe in the case of illegal online forex trading through the OctaFx trading platform, the ED said on Saturday. During searches, bank funds to the tune of Rs 2.7 crore have been frozen and various incriminating documents, digital devices have been found and seized. The search operations unveiled a network of chartered accountants and professionals who gave fake certificates of remittances and facilitated bank accounts/companies for layering of such funds.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai