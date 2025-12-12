ED conducts raids across 3 states in connection with cough syrup smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning conducted searches across three states in connection with an illegal cough syrup smuggling case.

Raids are being held at 25 premises associated with the main accused Shubham Jaiswal and his associates Alok Singh, Amit Singh, other cough syrup manufacturers who allegedly supplied stock for illegal trade, and chartered accountant Vishnu Aggarwal, in Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi in Jharkhand, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Searches had started around 7:30 am.

According to ED sources, an ECIR was recorded on the basis of more than 30 FIRs registered in the last two months in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad, in connection with illegal stocking, transportation and cross-border trading of codeine-based cough syrup.

The proceeds of crime (POC) involved are estimated to run into more than thousands of crores, they said.

The main accused Shubham Jaiswal is currently absconding and believed to be in Dubai. His father Bhola Prasad has already been arrested. So far, 32 persons have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for coordinated investigation in this case, sources further said. Fake addresses and premises where bogus firms were registered by the accused, were involved in illegal trading.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Police initiated the extradition process to bring Jaiswal back from the UAE.

Officials confirmed that legal formalities have begun, and action will also be taken against his associates hiding abroad.

The state police had recently announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information on Jaiswal, owner of Shaili Traders, and his partner Mahesh Singh, both of whom are absconding.

Jaiswal had also released a video claiming innocence, the authenticity of which is currently being examined by the police.