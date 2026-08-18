ED conducts raids in connection with Karnataka Public Service Commission case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches today in connection with the case of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), today, covering total 21 premises.

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These include KPSC office premises, residence of suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Shanta Hosmani, KPSC member, middlemen, and office premises of M/s. Edutest Solutions Pvt. Ltd., entity responsible for digital evaluation of exam papers, and the candidates who were selected for the post of Veterinary Officers.

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These 21 premises are spread across Karnataka (Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davengere, Raichur, Karwar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, and Belgaum), and in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

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Further, four FIRs were registered with the Vidhana Soudha police station, Bengaluru, alleging severe irregularities in the final selection of Veterinary Officers’ recruitment exam.

Some middlemen called the candidates, including the complainant, and reportedly demanded bribe money ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh per candidate, for their selection.

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To support their claim, the complainant has submitted few audio recordings of these middlemen to the law enforcement agencies.

Further, allegations of paper leakage, OMR answer sheet tampering, and facilitating in final selection of the relatives of the KPSC officials, are also part of the complaints filed before the agencies, sources informed.