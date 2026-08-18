DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ED conducts raids in connection with Karnataka Public Service Commission case

ED conducts raids in connection with Karnataka Public Service Commission case

21 premises across Karnataka and in Gujarat's Ahmedabad came under scrutiny

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:16 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches today in connection with the case of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), today, covering total 21 premises.

Advertisement

These include KPSC office premises, residence of suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Shanta Hosmani, KPSC member, middlemen, and office premises of M/s. Edutest Solutions Pvt. Ltd., entity responsible for digital evaluation of exam papers, and the candidates who were selected for the post of Veterinary Officers.

Advertisement

These 21 premises are spread across Karnataka (Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davengere, Raichur, Karwar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, and Belgaum), and in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Further, four FIRs were registered with the Vidhana Soudha police station, Bengaluru, alleging severe irregularities in the final selection of Veterinary Officers’ recruitment exam.

Some middlemen called the candidates, including the complainant, and reportedly demanded bribe money ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh per candidate, for their selection.

Advertisement

To support their claim, the complainant has submitted few audio recordings of these middlemen to the law enforcement agencies.

Further, allegations of paper leakage, OMR answer sheet tampering, and facilitating in final selection of the relatives of the KPSC officials, are also part of the complaints filed before the agencies, sources informed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts