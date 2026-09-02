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Home / India / ED conducts searches across states in fraudulent NHAI toll collections case

ED conducts searches across states in fraudulent NHAI toll collections case

A total of 14 premises are searched under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:10 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted search operations across several states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi NCR and West Bengal -- in connection with an investigation into fraudulent toll collection at various NHAI toll plazas.

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A total of 14 premises were searched under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, ED sources said.

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The investigation, arising from an FIR dated January 22, 2025 and an ECIR dated May 19, 2025 had revealed the alleged use of unauthorised software applications for generating unauthorised toll receipts and diverting toll collections outside the official accounting mechanism.

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Forensic examination and NHAI records have corroborated deployment of such software, sources said.

The searches were aimed at recovering digital and documentary evidence, identifying beneficiaries and tracing proceeds of crime.

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