ED conducts searches in Tamil Nadu over 1.47-kg meth seizure, hawala trail

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches at two premises in Chennai and Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, in connection with the recovery of 1.470 kg of methamphetamine by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Sri Lankan nationals in June 2024 in Ramanathapuram.

The anti-money laundering agency is probing the complete quantum and trail of the proceeds of crime to identify the persons who received, possessed, transferred, concealed, utilised or invested such proceeds, as well as the movable and immovable properties acquired through the alleged deal.

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On June 11, 2024, the NCB intercepted N Ajanthan and K Madhushan, Sri Lankan nationals residing at Mandapam Refugee Camp in Ramanathapuram, and recovered 1.470 kg of methamphetamine.

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On June 14, 2024, the NCB intercepted K Krishna Kumari while she was receiving cash from Mohammed Rizaludeen in Chennai and recovered Indian currency worth Rs 1,29,04,800, USD 30,000 and Lankan rupees 5,030.

The premises where the currency was seized was being operated by Mohammed Rizaludeen on behalf of S Nisardeen, then residing in Dubai, and was allegedly being used for unauthorised hawala transactions.

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The money delivered was reportedly linked to the sale of methamphetamine transported to Sri Lanka, the probe found.

The predicate investigation, therefore, prima facie disclosed not merely the trafficking of methamphetamine but also the generation, receipt and movement of money arising from such trafficking.

The record prima facie revealed an arrangement in which different persons performed distinct functions, including procurement and financing of methamphetamine, its transportation, intended onward delivery to Sri Lanka, and settlement of consideration through hawala channels.

Nisardeen is allegedly connected with the Mannady hawala establishment operated through Mohammed Rizaludeen, from which substantial cash and foreign currency representing drug consideration were recovered.

The mechanism was supervised remotely, with instructions relayed through the “SACHA” WhatsApp group and cash delivered against currency-note tokens. Rafiya Sahana has stated that properties standing in her name were purchased and managed by Nisardeen.

The role of each person requires separate examination in relation to the generation, possession, acquisition, concealment, transfer and use of proceeds of crime, ED sources said.

Such cash-based hawala settlements ordinarily leave a trail in the form of account particulars, transaction records, diaries, slips or tokens, mobile phones, electronic communications and digital devices, property documents and other financial records, which require investigation under money laundering laws, they further informed.