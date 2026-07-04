ED files additional chargesheet in Bengal’s SSC assistant teacher recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office, has filed a second supplementary chargesheet against former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee and Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the SSC assistant teacher recruitment scam.

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It was filed on June 25, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in continuation of the chargesheet filed on April 18, 2024 and the first supplementary chargesheet, which was filed on October 18, 2025.

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ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ACB, Kolkata relating to large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Classes IX-X and XI-XII through the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC).

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The scheduled offences pertain to criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption under the provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The probe under the PMLA has revealed that a large-scale recruitment scam was perpetrated through the manipulation of OMR scores, tampering of personality test marks, illegal appointments of undeserving candidates and issuance of appointments after expiry of panels.

It was further found that thousands of candidates were illegally appointed or recommended for appointment in teaching posts in violation of prescribed rules and procedures, thereby depriving deserving candidates of their legitimate appointments.

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The investigation also revealed that Partha Chatterjee, the then Minister-in-Charge of the School Education Department, allegedly played a key role in influencing and facilitating the illegal recruitment process through abuse of official position in connivance with officials of WBCSSC, WBBSE and various middlemen.

Illegal gratification was allegedly collected from undeserving candidates in exchange for appointments and recommendations. The proceeds generated from the criminal activities were routed through multiple persons and entities and projected as untainted assets.

Investigation has further established that the Proceeds of Crime were generated from large-scale illegal recruitment of candidates in teaching posts and were subsequently concealed, possessed, acquired, used and projected as untainted property through various means.

A total of three provisional attachment orders have been issued in the case amounting to Rs 301.58 crore so far.

ED had earlier attached properties worth Rs 247.35 crore in the case of Group C & D staff SSC Recruitment Scam in West Bengal. In SSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment Scam (9th to 12th), the ED has attached properties worth Rs 301.58 crore.

In yet another case of Primary Teachers Recruitment Scam in West Bengal, the agency has already attached/seized properties worth Rs 154 crore. Thus, the total attachment by ED Kolkata in the recruitment scam cases now stands at Rs 702.93 crore.

The Supreme Court has quashed the appointments of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff, holding the entire recruitment process to be vitiated and tainted.