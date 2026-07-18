ED files chargesheet against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a chargesheet under PMLA provisions against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, alias Captain and Bondhu Baba, his wife Kalpana Kharat and four others for the offence of alleged money-laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

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The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Kharat on May 19 under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002, for the offence of money-laundering and he continues to be in judicial custody.

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Apart from the chargesheet filed on July 17, ED had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 19 crore under Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002, held by Kharat and his family members. This is in addition to assets worth Rs 18 crore seized during searches conducted under Section 17 of the PMLA at multiple premises, bank lockers and vehicles linked to Kharat and his associates during April and May 2026.

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Till now, assets worth approximately R. 37 crore have been attached, seized or frozen in the case, ED sources said.

ED had initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Sarkar Wada, Shirdi, Sinnar and Rahata police stations, which revealed that Kharat allegedly exploited the religious faith of devotees and dishonestly induced them to part with money and properties under the pretext of performing "Avatar Poojas", curing illnesses, averting misfortune and ensuring business prosperity, thereby generating proceeds of crime through extortion, cheating and criminal intimidation.

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Investigation further revealed that Kharat falsely projected himself as possessing divine powers and as an incarnation of Lord Shiva to deceive devotees.

He allegedly laundered the Proceeds of Crime through two cooperative credit societies by fraudulently operating over multiple accounts in connivance with an employee and through multiple benami accounts for large cash deposits and subsequent withdrawals, including maturity proceeds.

The laundered funds were retained with trusted associates or invested in immovable properties across Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Pune and Mumbai in the names of his family members, ED probe has revealed.