DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / ED files chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

ED files chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Special judge examines the chargesheet, which was filed on April 9, on the point of cognisance and posts the matter for April 25
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:35 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. File photo
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money-laundering in the National Herald case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne examined the chargesheet, which was filed on April 9, on the point of cognisance and posted the matter for April 25.

The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused.

Advertisement

"The present prosecution complaint shall next be taken up for consideration on the aspect of cognisance before this court on April 25 when the special counsel for the ED and IO shall also ensure the production of the case diaries for perusal by the court," the judge said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper