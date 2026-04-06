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Home / India / ED files money laundering case against Maharashtra self-styled godman Kharat

ED files money laundering case against Maharashtra self-styled godman Kharat

self-styled godman-cum-astrologer was arrested in March after a married woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over three years

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:53 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in Maharashtra and will soon question him, officials said on Monday.

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The federal agency’s Mumbai zonal office has filed an Enforcement Case Information report (ECIR) under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

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Officials said the ED has taken cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Police against Nashik-based Kharat. He, along with some other individuals linked to him, will be questioned by the ED soon, officials said.

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The self-styled godman-cum-astrologer was arrested in March after a married woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over three years.

The state police have registered a total of eight FIRs against him so far.

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A subsequent probe uncovered a host of crimes, including sexual assault and financial irregularities linked to land, opening of accounts in some cooperative credit societies, and other properties.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, talking to reporters in Nashik on Sunday, said, “All accounts of Kharat have come to our notice, and the transactions through them have been identified.”

“It is my firm belief that all illegal assets and wrongdoing will be exposed,” he said.

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