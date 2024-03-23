 ED gets Arvind Kejriwal’s 6-day custody, says CM excise scam kingpin : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ED gets Arvind Kejriwal’s 6-day custody, says CM excise scam kingpin

ED gets Arvind Kejriwal’s 6-day custody, says CM excise scam kingpin

Claims money trail shows Rs 45 cr ‘kickbacks’ used in Goa elections

ED gets Arvind Kejriwal’s 6-day custody, says CM excise scam kingpin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being produced before a court in New Delhi on Friday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque and Animesh Singh

New Delhi, March 22

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Friday sent to six-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a Delhi court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Editorial: Kejriwal’s arrest

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja sent Kejriwal to the custody of the ED till March 28 for interrogation after the Chief Minister was produced before her this afternoon following his arrest by the ED last night. The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to grant him protection from coercive action.

He had skipped nine ED summonses requiring him to answer questions about alleged illegalities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was scrapped amid allegations of corruption.

His deeds to blame

I am upset that Kejriwal, who once raised his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds. —Anna Hazare, Activist

Accusing the AAP national convener of not cooperating with the investigation, the probe agency had sought his 10-day custody, saying he needed to be confronted with the other accused and proof that the anti-money laundering agency had gathered.

Reading out the remand application, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Special Judge on behalf of the ED that Kejriwal was the kingpin of the Delhi excise scam, who was directly involved in the implementation of the policy and giving favour to the South Group.

Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the South Group for formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy and that he had demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from the South Group for contesting elections, Raju alleged.

The money trail showed that Rs 45 crore “kickbacks” used in the Goa Assembly elections came from four hawala routes and the statements of the accused and witnesses had been corroborated by call detail records, Raju submitted. Kejriwal was culpable in the case not only as an individual but was vicariously responsible for the actions of his associates, the ED alleged.

Raju alleged that accused Vijay Nair, who stayed adjacent to the CM’s residence and was also the media in-charge for AAP, acted as a middleman with the South Group.

AAP was a beneficiary, but it didn’t exist individually. “It is a company. Every person who is involved in the functioning of the company is responsible and shall be deemed to be guilty,” Raju alleged.

On behalf of Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contested the ED’s claims, saying there was a conspiracy to keep the AAP leader behind bars so that he could not campaign in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister withdrew from the Supreme Court a petition against his arrest by the ED, shortly after a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the petition would be heard later in the day.

Singhvi argued against the necessity of arrest, stating that it should only occur when immediate action was required, not just for further investigation. Questioning the arrest, Singhvi said, “The fact that you need to further trace the money trail is no ground for arrest. It can be a ground for questioning; it cannot be a ground for interrogation. You have the basic material, why should you want further custodial custody?”

‘Move trial court’: SC denies Kavitha bail

The SC on Friday refused to entertain a bail plea of BRS MLC K Kavitha, arrested by the ED in a laundering case related to the excise scam. It told her to move trial court.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

5
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

6
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

7
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

8
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala