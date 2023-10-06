ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

A day after his arrest in a Delhi excise policy scam-related case, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was on Thursday sent to five-day Enforcement Directorate custody for interrogation.

Special Judge MK Nagpal remanded Sanjay to ED custody till October 10 to enable the anti-money laundering agency to interrogate him to unravel the trail of tainted money after he was produced before it. While being brought to the courtroom, the MP termed his arrest as an “act of injustice” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the “BJP would lose the next LS elections”. Sanjay was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case. “This is Modiji’s injustice. He will lose the election, he is losing the election,” he told reporters.

As the court asked him if he wanted to say anything, Sanjay said he was being treated unfairly. “Sir, Amit Arora gave tens of statements, Dinesh Arora gave several statements, but they did not remember my name. I’m not that unknown that they forgot my name. Now they have suddenly remembered… There’s no separate law. I was not summoned even once. Why different laws for me (sic)?” the AAP leader said, rebutting the ED’s allegation that he received Rs 2 crore from Arora, a businessman accused who has turned approver. /PTI

