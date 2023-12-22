New Delhi, December 22
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on January 3 in the excise policy-linked money laundering investigation, sources said on Friday.
This is the third notice to Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.
The chief minister is currently undertaking a Vipassana meditation course.
While refusing to depose on the second summons, Kejriwal wrote to the investigating officer of the case that the notice issued against him for personal appearance was “not in consonance with the law” and it should be withdrawn.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shree Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sharan Singh becomes WFI president
Sports Ministry says will still try to pursue Bajrang to rev...
Excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 3rd time, asks him to appear on Jan 3
Kejriwal is currently undertaking a Vipassana meditation cou...
By suspending 150 MPs from Parliament, government has shut voice of 60% Indians: Rahul Gandhi
INDIA bloc protests suspension of opposition MPs, Kharge say...
Search operations under way in Poonch a day after ambush, top army commander visits area
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari
Was addressing the inaugural of the 20th Subroto Mukerjee se...