ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

New Delhi, June 7

The Enforcement Directorate asserted before a Delhi court on Friday it has "ample evidence" to link Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "grave" economic offences, as it opposed his application for regular bail in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

The central probe agency told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja it was in possession of several incriminating evidences against Kejriwal.

The judge posted the matter for June 14 for further arguments on the application.

"There is ample evidence on record to link the applicant to the commission of the offence of money-laundering, and his release on bail would adversely affect further investigation to unearth the deep-rooted multi-layered conspiracy," the ED claimed.

"He is involved in grave economic offences," it alleged.

The court had on Sunday sent Kejriwal to judicial custody in the case.

The judge had passed the order after he was produced before the court through video-conference after surrendering before Tihar central jail authorities.

The judge passed the order on an application filed by the ED on May 20, when Kejriwal was out on interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court.

The court had on June 5 dismissed the AAP national convenor's plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

