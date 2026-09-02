ED raids 12 locations in 4 states over illegal betting platform Parimatch
Premises searched include those of payment companies allegedly involved in converting betting proceeds into cash through cash-management system agents
The ED is also searching the premises of chartered accountants and company secretaries who allegedly facilitated the transfer of betting proceeds gateways out of country. File Photo
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and the Delhi-NCR region in connection with an illegal betting platform, Parimatch.
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The premises searched include those of payment companies allegedly involved in converting betting proceeds into cash through cash-management system agents.
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The agency is also searching the premises of chartered accountants and company secretaries who allegedly facilitated the transfer of betting proceeds gateways out of country through illegal remittances and sham overseas direct investments
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The searches also cover payment gateways who have reportedly handled pay-ins and payout on behalf of Parimatch.
Further details are awaited.
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