ED raids 29 premises in 6 cities in stock manipulation case involving RM Drip, R&B Denims

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday conducted searches at 29 premises across six cities — Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Bhavnagar — in connection with the alleged manipulation of shares of listed companies, including M/s RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd and M/s R&B Denims Ltd.

The premises searched included the offices of the two companies, the residences of their promoters, the residences of persons to whom shares were allotted at low prices, offices of stock-broking and finance firms, and premises of persons suspected to have operated promotional WhatsApp groups.

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The investigation, carried out under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, revealed that between April 2023 and March 2024, the two companies reportedly issued over 3.5 crore shares and convertible warrants to selected persons and entities.

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A large part of the money paid for these shares came from a small circle of connected persons, firms and lenders.

Over the following months, the share prices were steadily pushed up, while the shares largely remained in the same hands.

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The investigation also revealed that from the end of December 2025 to February 2026, WhatsApp communities with names such as “Multibagger Stocks” sent daily “buy” tips on these shares to gullible retail investors.

These groups were run using SIM cards obtained in the names of other persons in Haryana and Mumbai, but were operated from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Lured by the tips, the number of buyers of the two shares rose from about 3,400 to over one lakh.

On February 25, 2026, the WhatsApp groups were suddenly deleted, ED sources said.

Subsequently, both shares fell to the lower circuit and lost about 70 per cent of their value within days, leaving more than one lakh small investors with heavy losses and shares that could not be sold.

During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices, records of share transactions and property documents were found and seized.

Further investigation is in progress.