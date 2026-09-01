ED raids 7 locations across Chhattisgarh in connection with state public service commission scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches across Chhattisgarh today, including the residence of former state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's personal assistant KK Chandrakar, in the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) scam.

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According to ED sources, a total of seven locations are being raided as part of the probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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Further details are awaited.