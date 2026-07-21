ED raids 8 Bengaluru premises in ISIS recruitment, terror funding probe

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches covering eight premises in Bengaluru since morning hours of Tuesday on an ECIR recorded on the basis of a FIR filed by NIA related to ISIS recruitment allegedly involving certain bodies namely Iqra Welfare Trust, Guidance for Mankind and other individuals based out of the city.

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The NIA FIR was recorded for violations of section 17 (Raising of funds for terror), 18 (Preparatory acts for terrorism) and 18B (Recruitment of person for terror) of the UAPA.

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Four accused were arrested and subsequently NIA has filed a chargesheet arraying Irfan Nasir, Ahamed Abdul Cader, Mohammad Tauqir Mahmood, Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna and Mohammad Shihab as accused.

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The chargesheets revealed that the accused, all affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation ISIS/ISIL/Daesh, entered into a criminal conspiracy to radicalise and motivate impressionable Muslim youth of Bengaluru to join ISIS.

It is revealed that they reportedly identified, radicalised, and recruited youths through a Muslim “personality development” workshop called ‘Iqra Camp’ and a weekly study circle called “Quran Circle” that grew out of it; allegedly raised and channelled funds; and reportedly facilitated the illegal travel of recruits to Syria via Turkey to join ISIS and fight against the Government of Syria – acts mentioned in the charge sheet as “waging war against Syria, an Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India.”

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It is further alleged that the group sought to exploit sentiments around the Anti-CAA/NRC protests to incite Muslims against non-Muslims and to spread ISIS ideology through secure social-media platforms.

The accused raised funding from individuals, trust and from their savings to facilitates illegal travel of Muslim youths to fight for ISIS, the probe found.