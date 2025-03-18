DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / ED raids 8 premises of George Soros' entities in Bangalore

ED raids 8 premises of George Soros' entities in Bangalore

These funds have been used to finance the activities of NGOs, which is a FEMA contravention, ED sources said
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:04 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches under FEMA, 1999, at eight premises in Bangalore to investigate FEMA contraventions by US billionaire George Soros's EDF and Open Society Foundation.

Preliminary investigation by the ED has revealed that Soros's OSF was placed under the Prior Reference Category by the Union Home Ministry in 2016, thereby restricting it from giving unregulated donations to NGOs in India.

In order to bypass this restriction, OSF established subsidiaries in India and brought in funds in the form of FDI and consultancy fees.

Advertisement

These funds have been used to finance the activities of NGOs, which is a FEMA contravention, ED sources said.

The anti-money laundering agency is also examining the end use of other FDI funds brought in by Soros's EDF and OSF.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ED searches also include a search of M/s Aspada Investments Pvt Ltd, which is the investment advisor and fund manager of SEDF in India and is a wholly owned subsidiary of a Mauritius entity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper