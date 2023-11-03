ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

The Enforcement Directorate raids on the premises of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand ended early on Friday after about 23 hours, with the legislator alleging that the action was a "conspiracy to harass" AAP leaders.

The searches, undertaken as part of a money-laundering investigation against the minister and some others linked to him, were launched around 7.30 am on Thursday and came to close around 5 am on Friday.

“The searches went on for about 23 hours and this is part of the conspiracy to harass AAP leaders. We were harassed since morning,” the minister told reporters after ED officials left his residence in the Civil Lines area of the national capital.

The probe against Anand was undertaken as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources had said.

Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.

#Enforcement Directorate