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Home / India / ED raids aviation firm in TMC bank accounts case; probe reveals aircraft, chopper purchased

ED raids aviation firm in TMC bank accounts case; probe reveals aircraft, chopper purchased

ED alleges Rs 160 crore moved from TMC accounts to Carewell Aviation entities between 2023 and 2026

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:11 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at several premises across Kolkata in connection with alleged financial irregularities, unlawful collection of money, and the routing of suspected funds through certain bank accounts linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Searches were carried out at five premises of the Carewell Group of companies operating in the aviation sector. The investigation has revealed that around Rs 160 crore was reportedly transferred from TMC accounts to M/s Carewell Aviation India Pvt Ltd and its related entity between April 2023 and June 2026.

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M/s Carewell Aviation India Pvt Ltd allegedly further routed Rs 82.96 crore between 2023 and 2026 to another newly incorporated related entity, ED sources said.

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During the searches, investigators found that a significant portion of the funds was reportedly transferred to a related entity of M/s Carewell Aviation India Pvt Ltd for the purchase of an Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft and an Agusta 109 SP helicopter.

An amount of Rs 112 crore was reportedly used for these purchases, sources added.

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The probe further found that some foreign funding was also allegedly utilised for purchasing the Agusta helicopter. However, most of the funds were allegedly sourced directly from TMC accounts.

The Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft and the Agusta helicopter were reportedly leased back to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), even though they had been purchased using funds from the TMC's corpus.

Thereafter, substantial amounts were allegedly transferred on the pretext of aircraft usage.

"The entire arrangement appears highly doubtful and seems designed to camouflage the actual beneficial purpose of the transactions, which is presently under investigation," an ED official said.

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