ED raids Bhutani Group, WTC builder
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids on multiple properties linked to real estate firms WTC Builder and the Bhutani Group in connection with alleged money laundering and fraudulent practices targeting homebuyers. The searches were carried out in Delhi,...
Advertisement
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids on multiple properties linked to real estate firms WTC Builder and the Bhutani Group in connection with alleged money laundering and fraudulent practices targeting homebuyers. The searches were carried out in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement