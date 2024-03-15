ED raids bizmen ‘close’ to key Sandeshkhali accused

Kolkata, March 14
The ED on Thursday conducted raids at the residences of two businessmen having “close links” with arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in connection with a “ration scam”.
The CBI has taken over the probe into January 5 incidents when ED officials were attacked when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali. Sheikh is also facing sexual assault and land grab cases.
