Home / India / ED raids ‘Empuraan’ producer Gokulam Gopalan’s premises in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

ED raids ‘Empuraan’ producer Gokulam Gopalan’s premises in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Case relates to alleged violations of various provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act worth Rs 1,000 crore
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:48 PM Apr 04, 2025 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched a series of raids across Tamil Nadu and Kerala in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case involving film producer Gokulam Gopalan. Photo credit: X/@PrithvirajProd
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched a series of raids across Tamil Nadu and Kerala in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case involving film producer Gokulam Gopalan and his company, Sree Gopalan Chit and Finance Company Limited.

Currently, the ED is conducting searches at five locations, including the Gokulam Grand Corporate Office, Gokulam Mall, and the firm’s office in Kodambakkam, Chennai.

According to sources, the case relates to alleged violations of various FEMA provisions worth Rs 1,000 crore, including unauthorised transactions with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The agency is also verifying the cheating and forgery cases registered against Sree Gopalan Chit and Finance Company Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a separate case.

Gopalan is the producer of the Malayalam film ‘Empuraan’, starring veteran actor Mohanlal and Prithivraj Sukumaran, who is also the director of the film. The film has stirred controversy for its anti-Islamophobia stance, prompting Mohanlal to issue an apology last week for unintentionally hurting sentiments of any particular community following its release.

Gopalan has co-produced ‘Empuraan’ along with Aashirvad Cinemas.

Meanwhile, LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan alleged that the ED raids were part of an attack by the Sangh Parivar in response to the themes depicted in ‘Empuraan’.

