ED raids in Rajasthan in Jal Jivan Mission 'scam'-linked money-laundering case

PTI

Jaipur, November 3

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh searches in poll-bound Rajasthan, including on the premises of a senior IAS officer, as part of its money-laundering investigation into the alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam, official sources said.

A total of 25 premises in Jaipur and Dausa, including that of ACS in the PHE department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered, they said.

Some other linked persons are also being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, sources said.

The central agency had carried out similar raids in the case in September.

The state will vote for its 200-member Assembly on November 25.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the central agencies were acting on the directions of the BJP-led government at the Centre to target the opposition.

The Jal Jeevan mission launched by the Union government aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and it was being implemented by the state PHED in Rajasthan.

