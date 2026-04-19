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Home / India / ED raids Kolkata Police deputy commissioner, some others in PMLA probe

ED raids Kolkata Police deputy commissioner, some others in PMLA probe

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 10:08 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and on another person as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

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Two premises of Biswas, including his residence in Ballygunge area and one location of a man named Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of a company named Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

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The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

The ED had then seized cash worth Rs 1.47 crore apart from gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh and a country-made revolver from some premises that were searched.

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The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

The accused, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED said in a statement on April 9.

Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence in Kankulia road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run. The ED has issued summons to Pidder but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.

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