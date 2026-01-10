DT
PT
Home / India / ED raids on I-PAC: Bengal govt files caveat in Supreme Court

ED on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking CBI probe against Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of police, took away incriminating documents from agency's custody during the raid

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:34 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Pratik Jain, director of political consultancy firm I-PAC, leaves his residence in a car after a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Kolkata, January 8, 2026. PTI
The West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with Enforcement Directorate raids against political consultancy firm I-PAC.

A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

According to the agency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away “key” evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.

Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.

The ED on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during the raid at Jain's home.

