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Home / India / ED raids premises linked to Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, MP daughter Priyanka

ED raids premises linked to Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, MP daughter Priyanka

According to officials, about 18 premises are being searched

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 09:34 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided premises linked to Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, his MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi and some others as part of an investigation, officials said.

They said about 18 premises are being searched, including those of the 64-year-old minister located in the Dollars Colony area of the city.

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The premises of his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi, an MP from the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat, are also being covered in the raids, the officials said.

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They added that this was a fresh investigation and not linked to a case which involved Jarkiholi’s brother-in-law and excise department officer Y D Manjunath.

Further details are awaited.

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