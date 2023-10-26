ED raids several places in West Bengal, including TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's house

Kolkata, October 26
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials began an early Thursday morning search at the residence of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.
The ED slueths raided two flats belonging to Mallick, who is currently the state forest minister, at Kolkata's Salt Lake area, supported by a team of central forces, he added.
Search operations were also on at eight other flats including the residences of Mallick's former personal assistant while he was the food minister, he said.
"The minister was not there during the raid. He came later and his phone has been taken away. There are eight officers inside. We are also conducting searches at his former personal assistant's residence in Dum Dum and a few other places," the ED officer told PTI.
The central probe agency has already arrested one person who allegedly has close links to the ruling Trinamool Congress as well as Mallick, the officer added.
