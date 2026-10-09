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Home / India / ED searches 10 premises in Odisha, Bengal in SI recruitment paper leak case

ED searches 10 premises in Odisha, Bengal in SI recruitment paper leak case

Probe linked to alleged leak of 2024 exam paper; 114 candidates intercepted in September 2025 while allegedly being taken to obtain leaked questions for Rs 15-30 lakh each

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:26 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is ocnducting searches at 10 premises in Odisha and West Bengal in connection with the alleged Odisha SI recruitment exam paper leak case. File
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 10 premises across Odisha and West Bengal in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper for the Odisha Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination.

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The case stems from an FIR registered by the Odisha Police in October 2025. On September 30, 2025, the police intercepted three buses carrying 114 candidates near Ichhapuram, a border town between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, over allegations that they were being taken to obtain the leaked question paper for the examination scheduled for October 5 and 6, 2025. Candidates were allegedly asked to pay between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh each.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the investigation, the question paper was allegedly leaked by individuals associated with the entities entrusted with conducting the examination. Their associates allegedly approached candidates and lured them with offers of access to the question paper in exchange for money. The candidates' original certificates were reportedly taken as a guarantee.

During the searches, the ED is examining the alleged roles of the agencies involved and their associates.

The premises of Silicon Techlab Private Limited and Panchsoft Technology Private Limited, along with those of their directors and other persons, are being searched as part of the investigation.

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