ED searches 11 premises in Kolkata in Rs 290-crore bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 11 premises in Kolkata in connection with a Rs 290-crore alleged bank fraud case against M/s Kohinoor Power Pvt Ltd.

The company had availed loans from banks for a 66-MW power plant in Jharkhand, but the loans were allegedly siphoned off to other group entities and for personal use, according to the ED probe.

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The company ultimately went to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and only Rs 7 crore could be recovered during liquidation, resulting in huge losses to the creditors.

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During the searches, premises of the group's promoters, Prashant and Vijay Bothra, along with those of other directors and auditors, including office premises, are being covered, agency sources said.