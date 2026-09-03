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Home / India / ED searches 11 premises in Kolkata in Rs 290-crore bank fraud case

ED searches 11 premises in Kolkata in Rs 290-crore bank fraud case

Searches target promoters, directors and auditors of Kohinoor Power Pvt Ltd over alleged loan diversion

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:10 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 11 premises in Kolkata in connection with a Rs 290-crore alleged bank fraud case against M/s Kohinoor Power Pvt Ltd.

The company had availed loans from banks for a 66-MW power plant in Jharkhand, but the loans were allegedly siphoned off to other group entities and for personal use, according to the ED probe.

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The company ultimately went to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and only Rs 7 crore could be recovered during liquidation, resulting in huge losses to the creditors.

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During the searches, premises of the group's promoters, Prashant and Vijay Bothra, along with those of other directors and auditors, including office premises, are being covered, agency sources said.

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