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Home / India / ED searches part of targeted attack on Opposition leaders: Pinarayi Vijayan

ED searches part of targeted attack on Opposition leaders: Pinarayi Vijayan

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 04:25 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to the media after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts a raid at his residence as part of ED's investigation in the CMRL money laundering case, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. PTI
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Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday alleged that the ED searches at his premises were part of a targeted crackdown on opposition leaders across the country.

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Speaking to reporters after Enforcement Directorate officials concluded hours-long searches at his rented house at Bakery Junction in connection with the alleged CMRL monthly payment case, Vijayan said such actions would not weaken him or the CPI(M).

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“This is only a beginning. Nobody should harbour the illusion that such actions can intimidate or weaken us,” he said.

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The veteran CPI(M) leader alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been using central agencies against opposition leaders since it came to power, and claimed the action against him was also part of that strategy.

Vijayan further claimed that the search may provide “mental satisfaction” to leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader had repeatedly questioned why his residence had not been searched and why he had not been arrested.

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Claiming that opposition leaders across the country were facing similar action from central agencies, Vijayan alleged that the Congress was maintaining silence over ED proceedings against leaders of other parties.

The ED action is linked to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) paid Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions, owned by Vijayan's daughter T Veena, between 2018 and 2019, without receiving any services in return.

Officials said searches were being conducted at around 10 premises across Kerala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The searches came a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea by CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case.

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