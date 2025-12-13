ED seizes assets across multiple states in ISIS-linked module probe

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) recovered and seized movable assets worth around Rs 10 crore in the form of cash (Rs 3.70 crore approximately) and gold jewellery/bullion (Rs 6 crore approximately) and froze 25 bank accounts pertaining to the accused and suspects in the ongoing probe against individuals who are reportedly part of a highly radicalised ISIS-linked module in the case of Saquib Nachan and others.

The seizures were made after ED had conducted search operations on December under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at 40 locations across multiple districts and states, including at Padgha-Borivali Region near Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hazaribagh, Prayagraj, Daman and Ratnagiri.

Various other incriminating documents, literature promoting radicalisation and digital devices were also seized.

Details and documents of various immovable properties of the accused and other suspect persons were also found and seized during the course of search proceeding, agency sources said.

ED had initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of FIRs registered and charge sheets filed by the NIA under various sections of IPC, UAPA and Explosive Substances Act.

Investigation revealed that the said individuals were part of a highly radicalised ISIS-linked module and were engaged in recruitment, training, procurement of weapons and explosives, and raising funds to sustain the operations of the terror module.

Further, intelligence inputs were received from ATS, Mumbai, which reflected that persons associated with this ISIS module were also involved in illegal revenue-generating activities, notably the clandestine cutting, smuggling and sale of Khair (Kaith) wood, the proceeds of which were suspected to be diverted for supporting extremist activities.

ED investigation revealed that various suspects were having monetary linkage with the accused in the instant case which were identified based on their bank account analysis.

Considering the gravity of the offence and the risk posed to national security, premises pertaining to the accused persons, their close associates and family members, and entities reflecting financial linkages or suspicious monetary transactions with the accused persons were covered for search under PMLA.

During course of investigation, details pertaining to Hawala operations were also found.

Also, during financial analysis done by ED, it was revealed that various individuals linked with Borivali-Padgha ISIS Module were involved in illegal cutting and smuggling of Kaith trees from the reserve forest areas of Padgha-Borivali area.

To further unearth the whole nexus, search operations were also conducted on the various entities linked with production of Kattha who were procuring the Kaith wood from accused.

During the course of search operations the suspected Kaith wood, prima facie obtained illegally, was found and the relevant officials of jurisdictional Forest Department were informed for appropriate action.