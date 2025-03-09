DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / ED seizes business jet in Hyderabad

ED seizes business jet in Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate has seized a business jet parked at the Hyderabad airport as part of a money laundering investigation against a Hyderabad-based company and its promoters who allegedly duped investors in a Rs 850 crore Ponzi “scam”. The case...
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 06:26 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The seized business jet at the Hyderabad International Airport on Saturday. PTI
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate has seized a business jet parked at the Hyderabad airport as part of a money laundering investigation against a Hyderabad-based company and its promoters who allegedly duped investors in a Rs 850 crore Ponzi “scam”.

The case stems from a Cyberabad police FIR against Falcon Group (Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd), its CMD Amar Deep Kumar and some others, official sources said on Saturday. It is alleged that the group “collected” Rs 1,700 crore from investors for high returns through a “fraudulent” invoice discounting investment scheme. Rs 850 crore, out of the total funds, was re-paid leaving a total of 6,979 investors unpaid, according to the sources. Kumar, the sources said, fled the country using this jet. He or his company could not be contacted immediately for a response on the charges.

Officials from the ED’s Hyderabad office found that the 8-seater business jet ‘N935H Hawker 800A’ (owned by a company of Kumar) landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport on Friday. The agency believes that the jet was purchased for about Rs 14 crore in 2024 from the “proceeds of crime” of the Ponzi scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper