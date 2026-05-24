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Home / India / ED seizes gold worth Rs 4 cr during searches at home of businessman

ED seizes gold worth Rs 4 cr during searches at home of businessman

Searches are being conducted as part of the ED’s ongoing probe in connection with the 'Sona Pappu' case

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:05 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized gold worth nearly Rs 4 crore and recovered a "suspicious diary", during searches at the residence of arrested businessman Jay S Kamdar, who is said to be close to police officer Santanu Sinha Biswas, officials said on Sunday.

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The search was conducted on Friday at the Kamdar's residence on Marquis Street in central Kolkata as part of the ED's ongoing probe in connection with the 'Sona Pappu' case, they said.

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The investigators are probing whether the recovered gold was acquired using funds allegedly linked to Sinha Biswas, they added.

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Following the police officer's arrest, ED teams carried out searches at multiple locations linked to his relatives, associates, police personnel and businessmen believed to be connected to him, officials said.

Sinha Biswas is facing several allegations, including charges of land fraud and irregularities in police transfer and posting processes, they said.

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