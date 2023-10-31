 ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2 : The Tribune India

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs 338 cr ‘tentatively established’

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2, official sources said on Monday.

This came on a day the Supreme Court rejected the regular bail pleas of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying the transfer of Rs 338 crore was “tentatively established” in the matter.

‘Undue benefits’ given to vendors

  • In July 2022, L-G recommended CBI probe into Excise Policy 2021-22
  • Action taken after Chief Secy’s report found ‘lapses’ in extending ‘undue benefits’ to vendors
  • Sisodia made ‘changes’ to policy without L-G’s nod, said report
  • Hiked profit margins of liquor makers; changed eligibility criteria for bidders

Kejriwal, 55, has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to the sources. The agency will record his statement once he deposes before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi.

The ED has mentioned Kejriwal’s name multiple times in its chargesheets filed in the case and said the accused were in touch with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader regarding the preparation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Will explore legal options

We respect SC but do not agree with order dismissing Sisodia’s bail plea. We will study it and explore legal options.

— Atishi, AAP leader

Rejecting Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi excise policy scam, a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, while pulling up the probe agencies for their “sloppy manner”, said the trial in these cases will conclude in six to eight months.

“In the analysis, there are certain aspects which we have said are doubtful. But one aspect with regard to the transfer of money Rs 338 crore tentatively is established. We have therefore dismissed the applications for bail,” the apex court said.

“We have made one pointed observation that they have said the trial will conclude in six to eight months. So within three months, if the trial proceeds in a sloppy manner or slowly, he will be entitled to file an application for bail,” said Justice Khanna while pronouncing the verdict.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Sisodia on February 26 for his alleged role in the “scam”. Subsequently, after questioning him in Tihar Jail, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case. The liquor policy, which hiked the profit margins of wholesalers from 5% to 12%, was announced on November 17, 2021, and abolished after 10 months. The probe agencies allege cartelisation for monetary benefits, charge that the AAP Government in Delhi as well as Sisodia have denied.

